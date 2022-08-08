PV Sindhu finally took the women's singles badminton gold medal at her third Commonwealth Games, with the two-time Olympic medallist and 2019 world champion winning her final title here at Birmingham 2022.

One of India's greatest sportspeople in history, a Commonwealth title still eluded the 27-year-old who met Canadian Michelle Li in the final.

With only five spots separating them in the world rankings, it was expected to be a close one, but Sindhu won the match in straight games.

The first game was won with relative ease, with the score at 21-15 after a rocky start for the Indian.

In the second game, Li tried to stage a comeback after a tricky start and won the longest rally of the match, lasting a tremendous 57 strokes.

However, Sindhu got the win and the gold medal to add to her bronze at Glasgow 2014 and silver at Gold Coast 2018 with the score ending 21-15, 21-13.

India's supporters were even more delighted following the conclusion of the men's singles, in which 20-year-old and world bronze medallist Lakshya Sen staged a comeback to defeat Malaysian Ng Tze Yong.

Sen lost the first game after making costly mistakes, lacking spatial awareness and conceding shots that were ruled in for Ng.

However, the Malaysian struggled in the second game after losing a streak of points and despite a comeback in the final game, it was Sen who got the winning point in the decider with a tricky smash shot.

Lakshya Sen won the men's singles title, adding to his world bronze medal ©Getty Images

With the score finishing 19-21, 21-9, 21-16, Sen celebrated by launching his racquet into the crowd.

A third gold medal was claimed in the next match as Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Chandrashekhar defeated England's Ben Lane and Sean Vendy, who could not feed off the crowd enough to turn themselves into Commonwealth champions.

In the opening match of the day, Singapore's Terry Hee Yong Kai and Tan Wei Han won the mixed doubles gold in straight games over England's Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith, who matched their result at Gold Coast 2018.

England were unable to claim a gold medal in the women's doubles either after Malaysian Pearly Tan Koong Le and Thinaah Muralitharan thrashed Chloe Birch and Lauren Smith 21-5, 21-8.