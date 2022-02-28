Argentine Olympic Committee (COA) President Mario Moccia has hosted the vice-president of the Spanish Olympic Committee (COE) Francisco Blázquez García in a move aimed at promoting collaboration between the two organisations.

Moccia, together with COA treasurer Carlos Ferrea and director of communication and institutional relations Eduardo Moyano, welcomed a visiting contingent led by Royal Spanish Handball Federation President and European Handball Federation Executive Committee member Blázquez García to the National Olympic Committee's headquarters in Buenos Aires.

Patricia López Ruiz, Miguel Ángel Valero Terrón and Sergio Berrios Martos also travelled to Argentina representing the COE.

Afterwards, they visited River Plate's Museum and Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti, which hosted the 1978 men's FIFA World Cup Final.

The home of River Plate has also staged four Copa América finals.

Moccia vowed to use the exchange as a catalyst for strengthening the COA and COE's relationship.

"I am pleased to receive the visit of Paco Blázquez, who is a great friend and an excellent manager," said the COA President, elected in October last year.

Argentina won one silver and two bronze medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games ©Getty Images

"Between Spain and Argentina we will sign a cooperation agreement that will nurture us and will favour us both.

"Our Olympic Committees will be able to work together, learning from each other and coordinating actions that help the growth of sport in our countries."

Blázquez García also welcomed the opportunity to hold discussions with the COA.

"We have to activate the union between Argentina and Spain," he insisted.

"Both nations have unbreakable ties of brotherhood that are strengthened based on the shared idiosyncrasy that characterises us so much.

"By pooling our capabilities we can do great things."

Spain won three gold, eight silver and six bronze medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, while Argentina earned one second-place and two third-place finishes.