The Argentine Olympic Committee (COA) has completed its first sports leadership training course for women, awarding certificates to attendees.

This initiative was lead by the Women in Sports Commission of the COA.

COA President Mario Moccia congratulated participants for their commitment and effort in completed the programme, also thanking the Women in Sports Commission for holding the course.

He particularly noted the work of chair Alicia Masoni de Morea, who is also the President of the Women in Sports Commission of Panam Sports.

Morea encouraged the women to continue working on their skills following the training and to lead projects in their National Federations with "security, commitment and confidence".

Former COA President Alicia Masoni de Morea chairs the Women in Sport Commission ©Getty Images

The course consisted of five modules: leadership and beginning to lead, sports marketing and fundraising strategies, violence, harassment and abuse in sport, plus practical workshops and the delivery of a final project.

A total of 36 women were recognised by COA for completing the course.

Earlier this month, the COA celebrated the 25th anniversary of the Women in Sports Commission.

Masoni de Morea was previously the President of the COA from 2008 until 2009.