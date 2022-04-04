The Argentine Olympic Committee (COA) has celebrated the 25th anniversary of its Women in Sports Commission with a special breakfast event.

Dignitaries including COA President Mario Moccia attended the celebration, with COA first vice-president Alicia Masoni de Morea, who is also President of the Women in Sports Commission of Panam Sports and the COA delivering an opening speech.

"We had 25 years of long journey and permanent work to achieve our goal: to promote the presence of women in sport, in its management, and, above all, in leadership and decision-making positions," said de Morea.

"Women are valuable and we must give them an opportunity, for that we continue working: so that they have new tools that allow them to intervene in a more effective way within their own federations.

"We want to continue growing, doing a course on building female leadership, so that the people who take part can do a project and put it into practice in their own federation and propose a change."

International Olympic Committee vice-president Nicole Hoevertz, and President of the first Women in Sport Commission of Panam Sports sent a video message describing the Commission as a "source of inspiration."

"For the Olympic Committee of South America, the continent and the world, you are a source of inspiration, an example to follow, for all the Commissions that are seeking their path in the Olympic Movement," said Hoevertz.

"Argentina has already demonstrated its great success, dedication and inspiration for many generations of girls, young ladies and women through sports."

The Argentine Golf Federation received an award during the Women in Sports Commission celebratory breakfast for their efforts to enable Magdalena Simmermacher to compete in the women's golf tournament at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics ©Getty Images

Tributes were then paid to the work of the Commission including by Olympic champions Paula Parreto and Cecilia Carranza.

Parreto claimed under-48 kilograms judo gold at Rio 2016 as well as bronze in the same discipline at Beijing 2008, while Carranza won sailing gold in the Nacra 17 class at Rio 2016.

Awards were then handed out to Argentine federations that had allowed and supported the participation of Argentine women at various Summer and Winter Olympic Games, going back to 1936.

The award for the most recent Summer Olympics, Tokyo 2020, went to the Argentine Golf Federation.

Magdalena Simmermacher competed for the nation in the women’s golf event at Tokyo finishing in 58th place.

The award for the most recent Winter Olympics, Beijing 2022, went to the Argentine Ice Skating Federation.

Argentina debuted in speed skating at Beijing 2022 when Maria Victoria Rodriguez qualified to compete in the women’s 500 metres and mass start events, placing 30th and 28th respectively.