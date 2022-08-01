Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate has claimed he was persuaded to support Brisbane's bid for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games under false pretences.

Tate has revealed that him and Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson were not planning to join the bid until then-Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) President John Coates urged them to back it.

It was the Gold Coast's successful hosting of the 2018 Commonwealth Games that provided the launch pad for Brisbane’s bid to host the 2032 Olympic and Paralympics.

In return for his support, Tate claimed that Coates promised him and Jamieson places on the Organising Committee if Brisbane was awarded the Games.

"At that stage, our city had run its own Games and we were not planning on joining the bid," Tate told the Gold Coast Bulletin from here where he is attending the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

"John convinced me by reiterating that without our signature, and the Sunshine Coast Council, there could be no true regional bid.

"So, in good faith we re-joined the Council of Mayors and signed the Bid Book.

"History shows that we won the Games but from that moment on, we've been left outside the tent.

"Morally, that's wrong."

The success of the 2018 Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast was a major factor in Brisbane being awarded the 2032 Olympic and Paralympics ©Getty Images

The Brisbane Olympic Candidature Leadership Group, which led the bid and included Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, also agreed shortly before Brisbane was awarded the 2032 Games that Tate and Jamieson would join the Organising Committee.

There are currently six venues scheduled to be located on the Gold Coast, hosting seven Olympic and six Paralympic sports.

The Sunshine Coast is due to host six Olympic and two Paralympic sports in four venues.

Last month, the South East Queensland Council of Mayors nominated Noosa Mayor Clare Stewart via a secret ballot to represent them on the Organising Committee.

She replaced Redland City Mayor Karen Williams following her arrest for drink-driving.

"Where it stands today, without Mark or myself on the Board, is embarrassing for the State Government and the AOC," Tate said.

Jamieson claimed it that representatives of the local communities had been deliberately marginalised on the Brisbane 2032 Organising Committee led by Andrew Liveris, the former chief executive and chairman of the Dow Chemical Company.

"For good reason, the Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast, who are two key delivery partners should be represented on the Organising Committee Board," he told the Gold Coast Bulletin.

Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson, right, has warned that legacy plans could be affected if local councils are not represented on the 2032 Organising Committee ©Getty Images

"[Queensland Sports Minister] Stirling Hinchliffe and the Federal members of the original Brisbane Organising Committee Board conveniently sought to limit and minimise the involvement of Local Government because they clearly saw a great opportunity to boost their own profiles off the hard work of others."

Jamieson warned that there was "no coordinated plan" about how legacy infrastructure would be delivered and feared political bickering would interfere with planning.

"If we do not deliver that legacy, we have failed our communities," he said.

"My great concern for the Organising Committee board is that we have had, up until the recent change and election of the Albanese Government, people who demonstrated they couldn't work well together."