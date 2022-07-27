A 10-year plan called "Creating a Home Games Advantage for the Pacific Islands 2022-2032" has been launched by the Oceania National Olympic Committees (ONOC) in a bid to produce a 300 to 500 per cent improvement in terms of Olympic medals won at the Brisbane 2032.

The initiative comes in the wake of commitments by island-based National Olympic Committees in the region to make use of all Olympic Solidarity opportunities for athletes and National Federations at the ONOC General Assembly earlier this year.

"ONOC is seeking to design and resource a targeted long-term strategy with world-class leadership and a holistic high-performance environment to ensure optimum success for the Pacific at Brisbane 2032," said the governing body's President Robin Mitchell.

"Today's official announcement of the programme provides a call to action that we need to seize the momentum as if 2032 is now.

"The impetus is for us to promptly organise ourselves and produce the best results ever, by the Pacific Islands, New Zealand and indeed Australia at our very own home Games."





The plan will have a phased approach with regular reviews after Paris 2024, the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games, and Los Angeles 2028.

"In the two-year period leading up to the Paris 2024 Games, ONOC will be carrying out an audit on the resources, facilities, and the specific needs in each Pacific Island National Olympic Committee," said Fijian official Mitchell.

"It is important that we make full use of Olympic Solidarity funding and other identified resources in-country to ensure adequate preparation of our athletes and their supporting entourage."

The programme comprises a vision of "no less than four gold medals, 16 top eight finishes, with ambitions of more than 50 athletes qualifying for Brisbane 2032.

"Brisbane 2032 is an ideal catalyst to proactively create a revolution and a giant leap forward, to build capacity, strengthen relationships, deliver performance outcomes, generate sustainable and positive change throughout the region, with a legacy well beyond 2032," said ONOC programme lead for Brisbane 2032, Atma Maharaj.