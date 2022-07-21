Queensland Governments looking to use self-flying air taxis at Brisbane 2032 Olympics

Self-flying electric air taxis could be implemented at the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games to transport Queensland residents to and from the event as local Governments are working on a proposal with American aerospace company Wisk Aero.

It is hoped the proposal will help regional councils struggling with transport connections.

"Wisk is a wonderful example of what the future offers for us," said Scenic Rim Regional Council Mayor Greg Christensen, as reported by ABC Radio Brisbane.

"[These are] transformational possibilities for people in my community and all those communities that don't have access to public transport, and sometimes even taxis.

"[It would be great] to suddenly have the possibility to connect into all those opportunities in life that they currently can't find a way to."

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by the South East Queensland Council of Mayors and Wisk to allow for the proposal to be developed with uniform regulation and legislation, along with the state Government.

Wisk Aero aims for its two-seater self-flying air taxis to operate with an on-demand system like Uber in the future ©Getty Images

A launch date has not been set but Wisk is aiming to have pre-planned routes from central locations with scheduled departures before operating similarly to Uber with an on-demand service.

"We are absolutely committed in our partnership with the South East Queensland Council of Mayors to make this an option for the 2032 Olympics," said Wisk marketing officer Becky Tanner.

"The beautiful thing about this aircraft technology is that because it vertically takes off and lands but flies through the air like a traditional plane, there's absolutely no need for extensive runways.

"You can land on existing infrastructure such as helipads, a small place out in a parking lot, on rooftops of buildings."

The proposal aims to bring in "high-value jobs for air taxi maintenance and operations" while increasing regional access to public transport closer to city centres.