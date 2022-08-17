Yvon Riemer, the French wrestling general manager, has hinted that Zelimkhan Khadjiev could return to the national team fold for Paris 2024 as he looks to improve upon the results from the previous Olympics.

Khadjiev received a four-year suspension for an anti-doping violation at the 2019 World Championships, leading him to miss Tokyo 2020.

Instead, Koumba Larroque and Mathilde Rivière were the only French wrestlers to reach the Japanese capital, but they exited the competition in the first round.

"As for Zelimkhan Khadjiev, who had qualified for Tokyo 2020, his four-year suspension will end in November 2023," Riemer said, as reported by L'Équipe.

"I know he is talking.

"If he has the will to reintegrate the France collective, we will do everything for it."

Riemer, a former Greco-Roman world champion, set out his complete ambitions for the next Olympics with women's wrestling being identified as one of the nation's best hopes.

He regarded that freestyle has "very interesting potential in juniors and under-23" but he is holding out for two qualifications and potentially a medal.

Mathilde Riviere, right, was one of two French wrestlers to compete at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

He is targeting three qualifications and two medals for this event.

Riemer also pinpointed Mamadassa Sylla, Ibrahim Ghanem and Johnny Bur as some of the best athletes the country has in Greco-Roman.

As Riemer explains, these hopes come from the new system French wrestling has implemented.

"I only arrived last year, but today there is interesting potential," he said.

"There is a new methodology.

"There is a different physical work, specific to our discipline, on pure strength.

"Internships abroad on groupings with many nations.

Koumba Larroque failed to make it past Soronzonboldyn Battsetseg at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

"An individualisation of the work of athletes.

"The arrival of a physical trainer and a nutritionist.

"Trust between the athlete and the federation.

"There is already a very good evolution of the young collectives, with good results."

The Frenchman is aware that the World Championships in Belgrade, which stretches from September 10 to 18, will be a good indication of where the nation’s wrestling is at.

"This will be our first real test after a six-month work block," he remarked.

"We will see if there are still changes to be made. In Belgrade, we hope for a medal in each style."

The wrestling events are set to be held between August 5 and 11 on the Arena du Champs de Mars, which is in front of the Eiffel Tower.