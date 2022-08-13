Smith puts degree on hold to focus on Paris 2024 preparations with Bowman

World champion and three-time Olympic medallist Regan Smith has decided to leave Stanford University to train with revered swimming coach Bob Bowman in preparation for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Smith had been competing for Stanford in the United States, winning the women’s 200-yard backstroke title in her one and only National Collegiate Athletic Association season.

But the 20-year-old American, who holds the world record in the women’s 200 metres backstroke, has now opted to put her studies on hold after agreeing to team up with Bowman who famously coached 28-time Olympic medallist Michael Phelps.

"After spending a substantial part of the last two years on my mental game, it's time to focus on increasing my training intensity," said Smith.

"I'm entirely confident that Bob's leadership and training will have me exactly where I want to be for Paris 2024.

"I believe in the long run, this is the best way for me to continue to develop as an athlete.

Bob Bowman famously coached Michael Phelps who is the most decorated Olympian with 28 medals ©Getty Images

"At this time, I am postponing my college degree to maximize my athletic competitive window and could not be more excited for this journey.'"

Smith won women’s 200-metre butterfly and women’s 4x100m relay silver medals as well as a women’s 4x100m medley relay bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The American has captured four world titles, including two at the last edition in Budapest in Hungary where she won women’s 100m backstroke and women’s 4x100m medley golds.

Bowman, who has been head coach at Arizona State University since 2005, described Smith as a "special athlete''.

"I look forward to helping her work toward her goals in the coming years," said Bowman.

"She has a clear picture of where she wants to go and how to get there.'"