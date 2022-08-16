Olympic medallist Vigier takes men’s keirin crown on final day of track cycling at Munich 2022 European Championships

Olympic bronze medallist Sébastien Vigier has taken the men’s keirin crown, to end the track cycling events at the Munich 2022 European Championships with two gold medals.

The Frenchman, who previously won the men’s individual sprint, managed to best his closest rival, Germany’s Maximilian Dörnbach in second, while also defeating third-place compatriot, Melvin Landerneau.

Landerneau recorded his second podium of the competition following his triumph in the men’s one kilometre time trial yesterday.

Meanwhile, Lea Friedrich of Germany successfully defended her women’s keirin title.

She held off surging Polish athlete Urszula Łoś as well as Ukraine’s Olympic silver medallist Olena Viktorivna Starikova.

Rachele Barbieri, the victor in the women’s omnium, partnered Silvia Zanardi to catapult Italy to the women’s madison title.

They accumulated 41 points to better French duo Marion Borras and Clara Copponi and Danish pair Amalie Dideriksen and Julie Leth.

France made just one less point than the winners while Denmark ended on 38 points.

In the men’s madison final, Roger Kluge and Theo Reinhardt racked up another gold for Germany with a comfortable triumph.

They finished with 101 points to claim the title in front of France’s Thomas Boudat and Donavan Grondin and Belgium’s Robbe Ghys and Fabio Van den Bossche.

France collected 91 points during the race with Belgium earning the bronze medals with 58 points.

Road cycling competition at the European Championships is due to resume tomorrow with the men's and women's time trials.