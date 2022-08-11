All nine sports at the Munich 2022 European Championships which started today will be televised free in Ukraine "as a gesture of solidarity", European Championships Management (ECM) says.

This follows a media rights agreement between ECM and the public broadcasting company of Ukraine (Suspilne or UA:PBC) establishing free-to-air terrestrial television coverage.

The Suspilne regional channels in Ukraine will feature at least 75 hours of television broadcasting and 175 hours of live streaming showcasing each of the nine sports making up the second multi-event European Championships.

Coverage of athletics, beach volleyball, canoe sprint, cycling, gymnastics, rowing, sport climbing, triathlon and table tennis will run in Ukraine across the 11 days of the Championships from August 11 to 21.

There will be additional extensive coverage on social media.

"As a gesture of solidarity to Ukraine and the Ukrainian sporting community, ECM is providing the rights and delivery services free of charge," an ECM statement said.

Ukrainian sports fans will get free TV coverage of athletes such as 2019 world long jump silver medallist Maryna Bekh Romanchuk from the Munich 2022 European Championships competition that started today ©Getty Images

"It is very important, firstly, that Ukrainian athletes can participate in Munich, and so we are very pleased to be able to provide free-to-air coverage in Ukraine through UA:PBC so that the Ukrainian people, despite very challenging circumstances, may have the possibility to see their national sports stars in action across many sports.

"In a hugely challenging situation and conditions under which they operate, UA:PBC have made a huge effort to broadcast the European Championships Munich 2022 to the people of Ukraine.

"With Ukraine claiming a silver and bronze at the recent World Athletics Championships and with many iconic athletes currently competing in the yellow and blue, we are also very happy to bring the European Athletics Championships, alongside the other sports, back on free-to-air Ukrainian television.

A UA:PBC statement read: "The presence of the Ukrainian team at the European Championships is an opportunity to show the world that Ukraine is here and is victorious in its resistance.

"And that's also the opportunity for viewers in Ukraine to unite to support our team together during this difficult time.

"Ukraine is sending a team of 161 athletes to the European Championships which makes the blue-yellow team one of the biggest.

"At the first edition of the European Championships, Ukraine finished at 8th place in the medal standings, and now more than 30 medals are predicted to the Ukrainians.

"The European Championships is one of the biggest sports events of the year, so UA: PBC is grateful for the opportunity from European Championships Management and plans to cover performances of Ukraine as widely as possible."