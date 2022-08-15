Olympic silver medallist Emma Hinze came out on top in the deciding women's sprint race to claim her second track cycling gold at the Munich 2022 European Championships.

The German, who has won five world golds since 2020, bested France's Mathilde Gros across the three-race final to achieve another title on home territory.

Laurine van Riessen of The Netherlands recorded two consecutive triumphs in the bronze medal stand-off to defeat Germany's Lea Sophie Friedrich.

There was a delay in racing after a minor crash in the women's omnium 20-kilometre points race.

Once the track was repaired, the action got back underway with Italy's Rachele Barbieri assuming first place.

She accumulated 174 points to beat France's Clara Copponi and Poland's Daria Pikulik by three and seven respectively to take the omnium title.

France enjoyed tremendous success in the men's 1km individual time trial 1km due to Melvin Landerneau's efforts

Melvin Landerneau won the men's individual time trial today in Munich ©Getty Images

The 24-year-old timed at 59.975sec to seal his first European gold medal, which was 0.114 quicker than Italy's Under-23 European champion Matteo Bianchi and a quarter-of-a-second than Germany's Maximilian Dörnbach.

Donavan Grondin added another gold for France after notching 150 points in the men's omnium.

It was a marginal victory as Italy's Simone Consonni was hot on his tail with 148 points and Spain's Sebastián Mora Vedri trailed slightly further behind on 146.

The sole table tennis gold medal went to French pair Emmanuel Lebesson and Yuan Jianan following their 8-11, 11-6, 11-5, 11-9 triumph over Romanian duo Ovidiu Ionescu and Bernadette Szőcs.

The French athletes reached the final after a whitewash against Ľubomír Pištej and Barbora Balážová, resulting in the Slovakians settling for bronze with the score at 11-4, 11-6, 14-12.

Meanwhile, Ionescu and Szőcs come from behind to beat Austria's Robert Gardos and Sofia Polcanova in five sets 5-11, 7-11, 11-9, 11-7, 11-6 to leave their opponents with also a bronze medal.

Aleksandra Mirosław gave Poland a victory in the women's speed, with the nation locking out the podium ©Getty Images

In sport climbing, Poland completed a podium sweep in the women's speed event.

Aleksandra Mirosław, who won European gold in 2019, reclaimed the title after fending off compatriot Natalia Kałucka in the final.

She clocked at 6.922sec to beat Kałucka's time of 7.085.

Natalia Kałucka recorded 7.197 to defeat Patrycja Chudziak, also of Poland, to achieve bronze.

Chudziak had finished the race medal match slightly behind on 7.459.

Two-time world champion Danyil Boldyrev from Ukraine sealed the men's speed gold medal, outpacing Marcin Dzieński 5.586 to 6.245 in the final to deny Poland both titles.

France's Guillaume Moro secured bronze following a tight victory over Spain's Erik Noya Cardona.

Moro reached the end in 5.551 while his opponent concluded the race in 5.658.