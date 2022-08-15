The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has given athletes who won medals at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games prize money based on their achievements, after the nation finished fourth on the medals table with 61 podium finishes.

India won 22 gold medals, now earning those champions 2 million rupees (£20,800/$25,000/€24,700) each, while silver medallists took 1 million rupees (£10,400/$12,500/€12,400).

Those who claimed bronze received 750,000 rupees (£7,800/$9,400/€9,300).

An event was held for medallists and attended by IOA Acting President Anil Khanna, as well as secretary general Rajeev Mehta, treasurer Anandeshwar Pandey and India's Chef de Mission Rajesh Bhandhari.

"I take this opportunity to congratulate all our medallists for bringing glory to India with a combined haul of 61 medals, despite shooting, one of our top medal-yielding sports, not being part of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games," said Mehta at the celebration.

"I would also like to thank all the coaches and support staff members for the hard work they put in behind the scenes to prepare our athletes for these Games, and the IOA is delighted to see their hard work come to fruition."

Nikhat Zareen won a Commonwealth Games gold medal for India in boxing ©Getty Images

It can be considered India's best Commonwealth Games since hosting Delhi 2010, finishing just three medals short of Glasgow 2014 and five short of Gold Coast 2018 despite the omission of shooting from this year's programme.

India claimed 17 and 16 medals, respectively, in shooting in 2014 and 2018.

Both Khanna and Mehta reiterated at the ceremony that they would be pushing for shooting and wrestling being part of the programme at Victoria 2026.

The Birmingham 2022 gold medallists included women's singles badminton winner PV Sindhu, who won her first individual title at the Games.

Three gold medals were also won in boxing and weightlifting, and six in wrestling.