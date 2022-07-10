India is set to send 215 athletes to Birmingham to compete at the Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is set to award each of its gold medallists at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games with a ₹20 lakh (£21,000/$25,000/€25,000) prize.

Silver and bronze medallists will also receive ₹10 lakh (£10,000/$12,000/€12,000) and ₹7.50 lakh (£8,000/$9,500/€9,200), respectively at the event set to run from July 28 to August 8.

The incentives were announced by Indian Olympic Association (IOA) secretary general Rajeev Mehta at a send-off event in New Delhi for the country's travelling delegation.

India won 66 medals, including 26 golds, in the 2018 edition of the Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast.

This helped them finish third, behind Australia and England.

The country is one of the favourites to win a medal in the cricket competition, set to make its Commonwealth Games debut in Birmingham.

"The Indian CWG squad is definitely our best and strongest ever and I am confident that all our athletes will make India proud on a global stage yet again, the number of medals they win notwithstanding," said Anurag Thakur, Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports.

"We are all proud of them and the whole country will be behind them, whether in victory or in defeat.

"We wish you all the very best."

The Indian kit for the Games was also announced at the event.

Adidas will provide shoes as the performance footwear partner while Maanyavar is providing the uniform.

India is set to be represented by a 215-strong squad with 108 men and 107 women.

A further 72 coaches, 26 officials, and nine support staff are also joining the athletes to take the entire delegation to 322.