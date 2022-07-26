Exclusive: IOA holds "positive" talks with CGF over inclusion of shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Acting President Anil Khanna has revealed that the inclusion of shooting and wrestling at the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games is "heading in the right direction".

Khanna, along with IOA treasurer Anandeshwar Panday, met with Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) President Dame Louise Martin and chief executive Katie Sadleir to discuss the matter during the CGF General Assembly.

"A very positive meeting was held with CGF," Khanna told insidethegames.

"I think we are heading in the right direction and they (shooting and wrestling) will be considered seriously for Victoria 2026.

"Now we will have to push for it.

"I am happy that they are going to increase the number of sports at Victoria 2026 and shooting and wrestling are in the reckoning."

Khanna added that the support of other National Olympic Committees (NOCs) on the matter is going to help the process.

"We must nip these things in the bud by making a point and it should be a collective effort.

India has won 135 shooting medals - 63 gold, 44 silver and 28 bronze medals - at the Commonwealth Games so far ©Getty Images

"Some other Commonwealth members are also very keen for the inclusion of both sports.

"We are going to ask the National Federations of shooting and wrestling in India to take up the matter with International Federations now and we will continue to pursue this."

Victoria was confirmed as the host of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in April with an initial 16 sports announced.

T20 cricket, swimming and diving, athletics, badminton, boxing, beach volleyball, cycling, gymnastics, hockey, lawn bowls, netball, rugby sevens, squash, table tennis, triathlon and weightlifting were the first group of sports to be confirmed.

Before today's meeting, relations between the CGF and India were strained since it was announced that shooting had not been included on the Birmingham 2022 programme, with the country threatening to boycott the Games.

There were plans to hold Commonwealth Archery and Shooting Championships in Chandigarh, but it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.