Double Olympic badminton medallist PV Sindhu has been named as flagbearer of the Indian team at tomorrow’s Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony.

Sindhu, who won silver at Rio 2016 and bronze at Tokyo 2020, as well as winning world gold in 2019, was on a shortlist with two other female Olympic medallists, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and boxer Lovlina Borgohain.

"It is with great pleasure that we announce PV Sindhu as the flagbearer for Team India," said Anil Khanna, the Acting President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

"The other two athletes, Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain, were immensely deserving too but we went ahead with Sindhu because she is a two-time Olympic medallist.

"We expect that Sindhu will continue to do well and perform with excellence at these Games.

PV Sindhu has been selected from a shortlist of three female Olympic medallists as flagbearer for the Indian team at tomorrow's Opening Ceremony ©Getty Images
"The 2022 edition of the Commonwealth Games has the largest contingent of female athletes in the history of the Games, so the IOA sensed fit that we spotlight our commitment to gender equity, in adherence to the spirit of the Olympic Charter, by shortlisting three women athletes for the prestigious role of Team India’s flagbearer at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

"We hope that watching Sindhu lead Team India with the Indian flag in her hand at the Opening Ceremony will inspire millions of girls in India to take up sports."

Rajeev Mehta, IOA secretary general, added: "We are very happy to select Sindhu as the flagbearer for the Opening Ceremony.

"We extend our congratulations to her and wish her, and the other athletes of Team India, the very best for the Commonwealth Games."

Rajesh Bhandari, Team India’s Chef de Mission, added that there would be up to 164 participants - either athletes or team officials - in the Parade of Nations.

The India flagbearer was selected by a four-member committee, with Khanna, Bhandari, IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta and IOA treasurer Anandeshwar Panday shortlisting the three athletes before Khanna and Mehta made the final selection.