Badminton Asia Championships to take place in Dubai for next five years

Badminton Asia has secured a five-year deal with Dubai-based sports management and consultant company Beyond Boundaries, meaning the Badminton Asia Championships are to be held in the United Arab Emirates from 2023 until 2027.

Both organisations agreed terms in Singapore last month, following a similar format to Wuhan's hosting from 2015 until 2019.

Manila held the most recent Championships in April 2022.

It is to be the first edition of the Championships to be held in the country and the first on the Arab Peninsula.

The competition has been held annually since 1991, only taking a break in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

President of Badminton Asia, Anton Subowo; Badminton Asia secretary general Moosa Nashid, Beyond Boundaries chief executive Sathya Menon; Jayesh George, the director of partnerships and alliance at Beyond Boundaries; and Beyond Boundaries director of operations Prajeet Pareparambil, were all present at the signing ceremony.

Dubai is to hold the Badminton Asia Championships for the first time in 2023 ©Getty Images

"Badminton is one of the most popular sports with an all-time high participation and fan base," said Subowo.

"It will be exciting to host the Badminton Asia Championships in a new arena."

Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia and Wang Zhiyi of China claimed the men's and women's singles titles at the 2022 Championships.

Indonesians Pramudya Kusumawardana and Yeremia Rambitan took the men's doubles gold, Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan of China won the women's doubles, and the Chinese pairing of Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong claimed mixed doubles gold.