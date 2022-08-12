More than 30,000 attend first day of The Roofs festival at Munich 2022

More than 30,000 people attended the opening day of The Roofs, a free festival of technology, music, art, food and drink that is accompanying the sporting action at the Munich 2022 multi-sport European Championships.

This followed the attendance of more than 55,000 people at the previous day's Opening Ceremony in the Olympiapark.

The Roofs festival is also mainly taking place in the Olympiapark, but sections of the festival are on offer at Königsplatz and the Olympic Regatta Centre.

The festival is divided into 11 individual Roofs offering different experiences and themes.

The night ends with a splash!



Huge thank you to everyone in attendance for making the opening night so special.



We look forward to seeing you tomorrow at 08:00 CEST for the Women's Single Sculls Preliminary Race. pic.twitter.com/FvU1fKs64E — European Championships (@Euro_Champs) August 10, 2022

The uniting image derives from the Alps-like design of the innovative roof on the stadium built for the Munich 1972 Olympics, the 50th anniversary of which falls on August 26.

This coming home is described by the slogan of the Munich 2022 European Championships - Back to the Roofs - which is described by organisers as "a promise to embrace the legacy of 1972 and to interpret it in a modern and new way."

Today’s programme features, among other things, children's workshop programmes followed by evening performances from the Munich Symphony Orchestra on the Central Roof in the heart of Olympiapark, where medal ceremonies will also take place.

Gfreidi the squirrel will be keenly following the action in the Olympic Stadium and at other venues across the eleven days of competition.



Make sure to give them a wave if you see them! 👋#Munich2022 #BackToTheRoofs pic.twitter.com/nVkJzBuY0o — European Championships (@Euro_Champs) August 11, 2022

The Creative Roof takes visitors on musical journeys involving electronic sounds, hip hop, indie rock, moving Afro beats and Latin rhythms.

"It is wonderful to see how our The Roof festival manages to inspire people," said Marion Schöne, managing director of Olympiapark München GmbH.

"Creating unique moments and experiences was our goal.

"And the success still exceeds our expectations.

"After the great opening on Wednesday, a total of 30,500 visitors came to the sports venues and The Roofs Festival on the first day of the European Championships."

She added: "Back to the Roofs is more than just a slogan.

"Munich 2022 is an innovative return to the roots of the Games, including sport, art, culture, and commemoration.

"At the same time, the event stands for a concrete return to the legendary architecture of Olympiapark with its world-famous tent roof construction."