EBU will televise more than 3,500 hours of Munich 2022 European Championships

Members of the European Broadcasting Union members will televise more than 3,500 hours of Munich 2022 European Championships, organisers have announced.

At least 40 EBU members will offer in-depth TV, radio and digital coverage of the Munich 2022 European Championships, the second edition of the multi-sport event taking place in the Bavarian city from August 11 to 21.

The European Championships take place every four years in a multi-sport form, and the projected figure marks a step up from the 3,000 hours of televising for the inaugural European Championships co-hosted by Glasgow and Berlin in 2018.

"It is very exciting to see that Europe’s biggest free-to-air broadcasters will once again be giving the 'major event' treatment to the second edition of the multi-sport European Championships in Munich," said Marc Joerg of European Championship Management.

EBU members will televise more than 3,500 hours of Munich 2022 European Championships, which will run from August 11 to 21 ©Munich 2022

"The broadcasters appear to have embraced our revamped sports programme featuring nine Olympic sports judging by their commitments to broadcast live, delayed and digital programming from morning till evening - once again helping to create a must-watch, must-attend event that elevates the Champions of Europe and gives the opportunity for hundreds of millions of fans to enjoy the best of European sport."

Glen Killane, executive director of Eurovision Sport, added: "The second edition of the European Championships is the pinnacle of what has been an incredible summer of sport.

"Munich hosts these championships 50 years after it hosted the Olympics, and this event will be the biggest mulit-sport event staged in Germany since then."

Germany’s EBU members will broadcast 111 hours of action live on TV, with nearly 300 hours of digital streaming, while broadcasters ARD will offer an average of 11 hours a day of radio coverage.

Both broadcasters will send a full team of commentators and experts to all events.

There will be comprehensive coverage of the European Championships across BBC TV, radio and online with daily live coverage across BBC One, BBC Two and the Red Button.

Sweden will broadcast approximately 100 hours of action on its main TV channels SVT1 and SVT2.