More than 50 athletes call for Munich 2022 marathons to be run earlier to avoid dangerous temperatures

A total of 51 athletes involved in the marathons at this month’s European Athletics Championships in Munich have called for organisers to change the timing of the events to avoid "severe risks" of excessive temperatures.

The athletes, who include Israel’s current European 10,000m champion and world marathon bronze medallist Lonah Salpeter, note that the topic has been "unsuccessfully" raised with European Athletics by its Athletes Committee, adding:

"At this point we do not feel that the organisers will change their mind which is why we make our demand public.

"We fully support the intention to boost our sport through TV exposure during the day and making it more accessible for spectators.

"Yet, these considerations should never take precedence over our health."

Israel's world marathon bronze medallist Lonah Salpeter is among the athletes who have signed a letter calling for the European Athletics Championships marathons to start in cooler, earlier conditions ©Getty Images

The letter, written under the umbrella of Athleten Deustchland, begins:

"Protecting the health of participating athletes should always be the priority when organising any type of sport event.

"Prolonged exposure to extreme heat can cause heat-stress disorders such as heat cramps, heat exhaustion or heat strokes.

"The marathon races of the European Championships are set to start on August 15, 2022 at 10:30 am (women) and 11:30 am (men).

"The weather forecast projects temperatures of up to 37 degrees Celsius for this day.

"Considering the severe risks these conditions pose to our health, we - more than 50 runners set to compete in the races - urge the organisers to move the start to an earlier time."

Other signatories to the letter include Italy’s fifth-ranked women’s runner in the marathon, Giovanna Epis and Germany’s Katharina Steinruck.

insidethegames has approached Munich 2022 for a comment.