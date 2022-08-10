International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) secretary general Raul Calin believes his move from Singapore back to Lausanne will streamline preparations for Paris 2024, while Mounir Bessah is moving in the other direction and has been named deputy secretary general.

Calin had been working out of the ITTF Asia-Pacific and marketing office during preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

"After three years with the team in Singapore, especially during the difficult period of the pandemic, and working closely with the Tokyo 2020 organisers, it is now time for me to move back to the Olympic Capital as we prepare for Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028," Calin said.

Calin, who has been with the ITTF for almost 20 years, has also targeted working with the Association of Summer Olympic Federations (ASOIF) as a priority.

"Relations with the IOC [International Olympic Committee] and IPC [International Paralympic Committee] are high on the agenda of the new ITTF Executive Committee," Calin said.

"I will also continue the development of good governance, in close cooperation with ASOIF."

Moving in the opposite direction is Bessah, previously responsible for member relations with national governing bodies.

He becomes ITTF deputy secretary general, a post newly created.

"I am very honoured and excited to be promoted to this new position and I shall do my best to fulfil this new challenge and promote priority projects of the ITTF Group," Bessah said.

"The position of course entails huge responsibility and several objectives to be achieved in order to pave the way for more success of our beloved sport."

World Table Tennis, the ITTF's commercial vehicle, has its headquarters in Singapore so Bessah will work closely with the two agencies.