Sweden’s Mikael Andersson has been announced as the new sports director of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Group.

The ITTF, led by fellow Swede Petra Sörling, has confirmed Andersson will take on the role where he will be responsible for creating an international network of academies to develop the next generation of players.

Andersson is expected to oversee the implementation of all areas of the project, ranging from coaching to performance support and operations, to "ensure more regions of the world produce high-level table tennis players".

The ITTF said Andersson has also been given the job to "innovate the technical aspects of the sport" and "support the vision and direction that delivers sustainable success at all major events".

"My professional career in table tennis started some 40 years ago when I took on the duties of coaching one the best clubs in Sweden - Halmstad BTK," said Andersson.

"I was young then and could never imagine that my passion and professional drive would take me thus far and provide me with multiple opportunities to work with the development of table tennis internationally.

"It goes without saying that I am excited and motivated to invest all my accumulated competence and innovative spirit into the new ITTF Group sports director role.

"It will be full steam ahead with many interesting projects lined up for the ITTF Group with a new model on the rise as the centrepiece for professional development.

"I am looking forward to coming along for that journey and to support our membership and future stars in the process."

The ITTF is looking to create academies worldwide with the help of Mikael Andersson ©Getty Images

Andersson has spent the past four years as high-performance director for the Swedish Table Tennis Association.

Prior to that, Andersson had a spell as national coach at the Danish Table Tennis Association and joined the ITTF in 1998 where he occupied several roles in high performance and education and created projects in youth development.

"It is my pleasure to welcome Mikael Andersson," said ITTF Group chief executive Steve Dainton.

"He has a wealth of experience both on the table and off the table.

"It is his second stint with the ITTF, having pioneered the successful global junior programme, which had many new and excellent initiatives.

"As our new sports director, Mikael will focus on some of the areas affected by the pandemic, which need some rethink as the world is restarting.

"I am looking forward to collaborating with him."