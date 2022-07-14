The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) has appointed two senior advisors - Stefano Bosi and Bruce Burton - to help with everything pertaining to the worldwide governing body, the ITTF Foundation and World Table Tennis.

ITTF President Petra Sörling expressed her delight in the decision and said that the duo have already taken part in a Board meeting of the ITTF Foundation.

Bosi is a seven-time Italian singles champion and has represented the country on 250 occasions.

He also was the head of Italian Table Tennis Federation from 1990 to 2004 and the President of the European Table Tennis Union from 1999 to 2013.

"I am delighted to be on board," Bosi said.

"In my long life within the table tennis family, I have filled almost every role: I was a player, a coach, an official and, several times, in charge of different table tennis entities.

"Joining the ITTF is a special moment, it makes me very proud.

"I am still passionate about our sport, with many ideas to share."

Senior administrator Bruce Burton joins Stefano Bosi as ITTF senior advisor ©ITTF

Burton is also an experienced administrator having been elected President of Table Tennis Canada in 1994.

He became a member of the ITTF Board of Directors in 1995 and served as North American Table Tennis Union president in 1997.

"It has been an honour to receive the invitation from the ITTF President and CEO to serve as a Senior Advisor to the ITTF Group," Burton, who was an ITTF Executive Committee member from 2014 to 2021, said.

"During my service on the ITTF Board of Directors, then as Continental President, and later as an Executive Committee member, I have consistently made it a practice to view each issue through the lens of what is best for the sport.

"In this new role, I will strive to adhere to this guiding principle in meeting the challenges and opportunities ahead of the international table tennis community and look forward to fulfilling the trust placed in me."