Inaugural ITTF Summit to be held in late 2022

The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) is to hold a first ITTF Summit - promised to bring together leading administrators in the sport to discuss the best ways to develop it across the world - later this year.

The ITTF Summit plans were approved at a meeting of the Executive Committee in Malmö.

Events to take place at the Summit include the 2022 ITTF Annual General Meeting, as well as meetings of the Board of Directors, Continental Council and the Executive Committee.

Workshops on sustainability and diversity are set to be organised too.

"The ITTF Summit will be a fantastic way to bring the table tennis family together after two years of travel restrictions and videoconferences," ITTF President Petra Sörling said.

"We will take the time to meet, exchange best practices, share ideas, and extend our network.

"This Summit must become a key rendezvous for the Olympic and Paralympic Movements and the business community.

"I also want to welcome guest speakers with specific expertise to ensure the table tennis family stays at the forefront of all important topics."

Delegates from the 227 ITTF members, as well as other guests from the sport and business communities, will be invited to the event.

Six cities are interested in hosting the ITTF Summit, according to to table tennis' world governing body.

The ITTF Summit is scheduled to take place between November 15 and December 15.

A host is due to be selected no later than August 12.