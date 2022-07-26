The qualification system for the table tennis competitions during the Paris 2024 Olympics has been published.

A total of 172 places are available across five disciplines - men’s and women’s singles, men’s and women’s teams and mixed doubles - with 86 places each for men and women.

The men’s and women’s team events are set to feature a draw of 16, with one team of three athletes per National Olympic Committee (NOC).

The mixed doubles event features a draw of 16, with one pair per NOC quota.

In the singles competitions, up to 70 players may participate with a maximum of four, two men and two women, per NOC.

Mima Ito, playing alongside Ju Mizutani, won mixed doubles table tennis gold at Tokyo 2020 - the only category where China did not win gold ©Getty Images

The two highest-ranked athletes from each qualified team will automatically enter the singles events.

As hosts, France are guaranteed one team quota place per event, two singles quota places per event and one mixed doubles quota place.

Competition is scheduled to take place between July 27 and August 10 at the South Paris Arena, with the first final due to be held on July 30.

Table tennis first appeared at the Olympic Games at Seoul 1988, with the sport's programme expanded at Tokyo 2020 to include mixed doubles.

At Tokyo 2020 China won gold medals in four of the five disciplines, with Japan winning mixed doubles gold, through Jun Mizutani and Mima Ito.