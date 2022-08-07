South Korea, Iran and Turkey have won the final medals on the concluding day of action at the World Taekwondo Junior Championships in Sofia.

The first final contested was the women’s under-68 kilograms category, with Rim Hong of South Korea claiming the gold against Anđela Berisaj of Montenegro.

In a tense affair, Berisaj won the first round 4-3, with Hong claiming the second 5-2.

The third round was enough close one with Hong taking it 7-5.

Berisaj’s silver was the first that Montenegro had won at a World Taekwondo event.

In the men’s over-78 kilograms category, Abolfazl Abbasi Pouya of Iran took gold with a commanding victory against Kuk Hwan Lyu of South Korea.

Pouya won the two rounds 14-4 and 18-8, enough to add a world junior title to the gold he claimed at the World Cadet Championships in 2019.

Bronze medals went to Sergio Troitino Amoedo of Spain and Brazil’s Bryan Erkmann.

The final category decided was the women’s over-68 kilograms, with victory going to Turkey’s Sude Yaren Uzuncavdar.

The finalists in action in the men's over-78 kilograms category at the World Taekwondo Junior Championships ©World Taekwondo

Uzuncavdar won the two rounds 12-6 and 8-7 against her opponent Sugee Jung of South Korea.

Bronze medals in the category went to Renata Ahedo of Mexico and Britain’s Morgan Curtis.

After the championships various awards were presented, with the most valuable male athlete award going to Lee Inhyuk of South Korea, who competes in the men’s under-78kg category.

The most valuable female athlete award went to Sude Yaren Uzuncavdar of Turkey, who won gold in the women’s over-68kg category today.

South Korea won both the men’s and women’s team categories, with Bulgaria winning the Fighting Spirit award and Mexico claiming the Active Participation award.

Meanwhile, the host of the next World Taekwondo Junior Championships, due to be held in 2024, is set to be announced during the 2023 World Taekwondo Championships in Azerbaijan.