Turkish football club Fenerbahçe has been fined and handed a suspended partial stadium closure order by UEFA, after its supporters chanted Russian President Vladimir Putin's name during a Champions League qualifier against Ukrainian side Dynamo Kyiv.

European football's governing body launched an investigation after thousands of Fenerbahçe supporters chanted Putin's name during the match on July 27 when Vitaliy Buyalskyi opened the scoring for the away side at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium in Istanbul.

UEFA has fined the club €50,000 (£42,200/$50,900).

It has also ordered a partial closure of Fenerbahçe's stadium, which should consist of at least 5,000 seats, for one UEFA club competition match.

These sanctions were implemented "for the throwing of objects and transmitting a provocative message of an offensive nature, i.e. illicit chants".

Fenerbahçe were also warned "for the improper conduct of its team".

Dynamo Kyiv won the second leg of the qualifier in Istanbul 2-1 after extra-time to progress, and lead their third qualifying round match against Sturm Graz of Austria 1-0 after the first leg.

Dynamo Kyiv won the match 2-1 against Fenerbahçe ©Getty Images

Buyalskyi was celebrating Dynamo's opening goal, reportedly making an eagle gesture associated with Fenerbahçe's rivals Beşiktaş, when home supporters were heard taunting opposition players with Putin chants.

Ukraine's Ambassador to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar said that he was "very sad" to hear the chants from home fans.

Fenerbahçe claimed that "the exaggerated movements of some of the opposing team's players, especially the reserve goalkeepers who played for a team in our country in the past, caused some of the stands to get excited and a reaction that lasted only 20 seconds in the 120-minute match".

However, the club insisted that it does "not accept the reaction that arises from some of our stands", and did not represent "the stance and values of our club", pointing to a charity match played against Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk to raise funds for victims of the war with Russia.

Russia and its ally Belarus have been largely frozen out of international sport since invading Ukraine on February 24, with the International Olympic Committee recommending that athletes and officials from both countries play no part in International Federations' events.

Russian clubs and national teams have been banned from UEFA and FIFA competitions because of the war in Ukraine, although Belarusian sides have been permitted to continue playing in European and international competitions at neutral grounds and behind closed doors.