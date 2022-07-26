Ukrainian football legend Andriy Shevchenko has called for more mental health support for young refugees after meeting children who have fled the horrors of war in his home country.

Shevchenko, 45, former captain and coach of the Ukraine national team and striker for AC Milan and Chelsea, visited a summer school in Warsaw that is helping children from Ukraine catch up on missed learning and play.

Shevchenko was visiting TeamUp, an intervention designed to improve children’s mental health through play developed and delivered by War Child and Save the Children and supported by Laureus Sport for Good, for which he is an ambassador.

"Nearly three million children from Ukraine have been forced to flee their homes in the past five months as a result of the conflict," said Shevchenko.

"The physical impact of the war is clear to see, but we cannot forget about the psychological impact on these young people.

Ukraine's former AC Milan and Chelsea striker Andriy Shevchenko highlighted the need to support the mental health of child refugees from the war after visiting a summer school in Warsaw ©Getty Images

"It is not enough to take a child out of the war.

"We need to take the war out of children.

"Sport has an incredible power to break down barriers and create hope in times of despair.

"Today in Warsaw, we saw the best of sport and play in action during the fun and uplifting TeamUp activities.

"We must continue to work together for the future of these children."

Since the war escalated five months ago, at least 5.8 million refugees from Ukraine have been recorded across Europe, half of whom are estimated to be children with many having no access to education for weeks.

Many of the children Shevchenko met are experiencing uncertainty, fear and distress on a daily basis.

Even when finding safety in another country, they are often silent and withdrawn or brazen and overbearing.

Save the Children’s summer schools for children from Ukraine in Poland are providing a safe haven where young refugees can boost their education and mental health and psychosocial wellbeing.