Australia beat India in a shootout to reach the Birmingham 2022 final ©Getty Images

Australia's Rosie Malone insists she will not be worried by a pro-English crowd in tomorrow's women's hockey final at the University of Birmingham.

"Especially after the last two years with COVID, just to have a crowd is unreal," Malone admitted.

"I don’t even care if England is all against us, it is just so good to have an atmosphere.

"For me it doesn't matter who is in the stands and who they are cheering for, it is about having the atmosphere.

"With all this COIVD travel thing, it has been wild to travel from Australia, so lots of Aussies couldn’t get over here, but I know there is so much support back home.

"I have been flooded with messages and all this sort of stuff and so much support."

Rosie Malone was allowed to re-take her attempt in the shootout against India ©Getty Images
Malone found herself at the centre of a controversial moment in the semi-final shootout against India last night.

She was allowed to re-take her attempt after missing, because an error had allowed the shootout to begin before the timing equipment was ready.

Malone scored at the second attempt as Australia won 3-0 in the shootout after a 1-1 draw in regulation play.

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) apologised for the error.

England goalkeeper Maddie Hinch believes a home crowd can make the difference in the women's hockey final ©Getty Images
Meanwhile England goalkeeper Maddie Hinch paid tribute to the home crowd after reprising her Rio 2016 Olympic heroics.

England beat New Zealand 2-0 in a shootout after a 0-0 draw.

"It absolutely helps if they believe in me, I should believe in me," Hinch said.

"When they roar its like goosebumps, to have them behind us, it really does make the difference, we will have them on Sunday, Australia won’t."

England have never won a Commonwealth Games hockey gold medal before, whereas the Hockeyroos won the tournaments at Kuala Lumpur 1998, Melbourne 2006, Delhi 2010 and Glasgow 2014.