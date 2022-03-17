Olympic and double World and Commonwealth hurdles gold medallist Sally Pearson has carried the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton as the Relay began its visit to Australia on the Gold Coast.

Injury prevented Pearson from competing at what would have been her home Games four years ago but she was chosen as the final runner to deliver the Baton containing the Queen's Message to Prince Charles at the Opening Ceremony.

Earlier today, John Graham, an "uncle" from the Yugambeh people took part in a welcome ceremony for the 2022 Baton at Broadbeach at the centre of the resort.

Maori representatives, custodians of the Baton during its stay in New Zealand earlier in the week, made the formal handover.

#queensbatonrelay on the #goldcoast it’s getting ready to fly to Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games pic.twitter.com/RMyozHlBaE — Sally Pearson OAM (@sallypearson) March 17, 2022

The Yugambeh had played a central role in the 2018 Baton Relay and in staging the Games.

Borobi, the popular Games mascot, was also on hand to welcome the runners in his new role as cheerleader for Australia’s Birmingham 2022 team.

He has also been working as an ambassador for indigenous languages with the Yugambeh Museum.

He was joined by triple Olympic swimming gold medallist Kaylee McKeown and 400 metres individual medley bronze medallist Brendon Smith.

Borobi’s outfit featured the message "Jingeri (hello) I’m Borobi".

Others to take the Baton included Rosie Malone, a member of Australia’s Olympic hockey side in Tokyo, and weightlifter Brandon Wakeling, who competed at Gold Coast 2018 and the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The Baton was also taken by Barrie Lester, who won silver in both triples and fours in the Gold Coast 2018 bowls competition, which was staged in Broadbeach.

The Baton is set to spend four days in Australia.

Tomorrow (Friday), it is set to visit Sydney Cricket Ground which was the centrepiece of the Games when they were first held in Australia in 1938.

A series of events has been planned to reflect that Australia is the only Commonwealth country to have hosted five Games.

Amongst those set to participate is swimmer Ian Thorpe, who won five Olympic gold medals and ten at the Commonwealth Games.

Para athlete Kurt Fearnley, who set the seal on an illustrious career with marathon gold at the Gold Coast in 2018 is also set to take part.

He had carried the 2018 Baton to Buckingham Palace at the start of the Relay to the Gold Coast.