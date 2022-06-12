The Hockeyroos will be looking to win their fifth Commonwealth Games title ©Commonwealth Games Australia

A new-look Australian women's hockey squad has been picked for Birmingham 2022, with 12 players set to feature at the Commonwealth Games for the first time.

The Hockeyroos will be seeking to take the final step after losing in the Gold Coast 2018 final against New Zealand.

Jane Claxton and Brooke Peris, Glasgow 2014 gold medallists, are both set to compete in their third Commonwealth Games, and both have appeared more than 100 times for their country.

Jocelyn Bartram, Stephanie Kershaw, Kaitlin Nobbs and Renee Taylor all won silver medals in 2018, and will be playing at their second Games in Birmingham. 

Claire Colwill, Madison Fitzpatrick, Greta Hayes, Amy Lawton, Rosie Malone and Aleisha Power are all set for Commonwealth Games debuts, with 18-year-old Colwill the only teenager in the squad. 

Also due to be making their Games bows are Courtney Schonell, Karri Somerville, Penny Squibb, Shanea Tonkin, Mariah Williams and Georgia Wilson. 

Commonwealth Games and Olympic gold medallist Katrina Powell will be head coach, as she was at last year's delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics. 

Australia lost to India in the quarter-finals at Tokyo 2020.

"Hockey Australia and the Hockeyroos coaches have selected an exciting group of players to represent the green and gold against the Commonwealth’s best," Australian Chef de Mission Petria Thomas said.

"The Hockeyroos have enjoyed a wonderful legacy at the Commonwealth Games, led in the past by champions like current coach Trinny Powell, and I know this group will add their own chapter to that incredible history.

"I wish them all the best in Birmingham."

Australian hockey teams have been the dominant force in the Commonwealth Games since the sport was first played at Kuala Lumpur 1998, winning all but two of the gold medals available in both the men's and women's competitions.

The Australian women will be chasing a fifth gold medal at Birmingham 2022.

Hockey fixtures are due to be played at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre, with women's matches scheduled between July 29 and August 7.