Egyptian 14-year-old Hana Goda has become the youngest winner at the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Africa Cup after winning the women's singles competition in Lagos.

She defeated home favourite Fatimo Bello from Nigeria in straight games at the Sir Molade Okoya Thomas Indoor Sports Hall 11-7, 11-5, 11-4, 11-6.

Bello knocked out the top seed Mariam Alhodaby of Egypt in seven games, coming from 3-1 down to win 10-12, 7-11, 13-11, 8-11, 11-3, 11-6, 11-8.

Second seed Goda won against her third seed compatriot Dina Meshref by the same margin to make the final.

Winning in the final, the Egyptian expressed her delight.

"I am very excited and very thankful that I won," said Goda.

Omar Assar claimed the men's title with a win over Quadri Aruna ©Getty Images

"Before the final I was really motivated with the fans' support and I'm going to remember this place forever because when you win your first senior title, you will be happy in it forever."

Bronze went to Meshref, who defeated Alhodaby 11-6, 5-11, 11-8, 11-5.

Nigerian hopes were broken in the men's singles too when top seed and world number 10 Quadri Aruna lost to second seed Omar Assar from Egypt in seven games 14-12, 8-11, 4-11, 13-11, 11-6, 5-11, 11-7.

In an all-Egyptian bronze medal match, Mohamed El-Beiali defeated Ahmed Saleh 11-5, 11-4, 9-11, 11-7.