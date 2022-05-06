Several Ukrainian players competed at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Youth Series event held in the Australian city of Linz.

Yehor Borshchevskyi, Sofiia Chumarna, Simon Enskyi, Valeriia Korzun, Veronika Vasylenko and Yuliia and Iryna Yachmienova all participated, thanks to the work of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Foundation and the Organising Committee.

Yachmienova was the star performer of the group, finishing as the runner-up in the under-11 girls' singles tournament.

She defeated Spain's Teresa Carraca 11-4, 11-2, 11-4 before taking the hosts' Miriam Meier to a four-game match.

The Ukrainian lost the first game 11-5 but recovered to win the second 11-8.

However, Meier proved to be too strong in the subsequent games which she won 11-7 and 11-6 to triumph.

"I would like to thank the Linz organisers who offered to cover the entry fees and to provide accommodation and meals for the seven players," Leandro Olvech, the director of the ITTF Foundation, said.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has caused destruction across the country ©Getty Images

"The Foundation is working closely with the Ukraine Table Tennis Federation to support initiatives to provide short and longer term solutions for all players - senior and youth - so they can continue their careers.

"It is important that they can do what they do best: playing table tennis."

The ITTF Foundation has set up a fundraising campaign to help those affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The United Nations Human Rights Office has reported that Ukrainian civilian deaths have risen to 3,280, although they claimed the true figure is likely to be considerably higher.

According to the United Nations Refugee Agency, around 12.7 million people have been displaced.

It is thought that five million have crossed to neighbouring countries while 7.7 million have become displaced inside the country.

United Nations secretary general Antonio Guterres has demanded for the "cycle of death and destruction" to end.