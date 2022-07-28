Chinese Taipei's defence of the Under-12 Baseball World Cup title is due to begin tomorrow on a home diamond in Tainan.

Four games are on the schedule for the first day of the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) tournament, with Chinese Taipei playing Panama in the last match.

South Africa versus Mexico is the first game of the day, while the Czech Republic are due to take on the United States and Italy should face Venezuela.

The Dominican Republic's opener against Japan has been pushed back to August 3, a rest day, because of a delay in the team's travel.

The Dominican team should arrive in Taiwan tomorrow, but will not be able to play until Sunday (July 31) because of quarantine rules.

Eleven teams are due to compete and begin in two groups.

Chinese Taipei, Mexico, Venezuela, Italy, South Africa and Panama comprise Group A.

Japan, South Korea, the US, Czech Republic and Dominican Republic are in the five-team Group B, with COVID-19-related restrictions blamed for Guam pulling out.

The top three from each group advance to the super round and then the top two from the super round will meet in the final.

Third and fourth in the super round will play for the bronze medal.

Chinese Taipei won the last Under-12 Baseball World Cup in 2012 ©WBSC

This is the sixth edition of the WBSC's boys' Under-12 Baseball World Cup, with all of them taking place in Taiwan.

The US are the most successful team, with three titles, while Chinese Taipei have won the World Cup twice.

Including the 2022 tournament, Tainan is due to hold the next four Under-12 Baseball World Cups having signed a long-term hosting agreement with the WBSC.

The Tainan Asia-Pacific International Baseball Stadium and surround training facilities - which includes a purpose-built venue for under-12s - is staging the competition.