World Baseball Softball Confederation President Riccardo Fraccari reaffirmed his commitment to the youth community in baseball and softball.

The WBSC is among more than 100 organisations supporting the United Through Sports (UTS) Virtual Youth Festival, which began this week and concludes today.

Fraccari claimed the WBSC has "long recognised the power of youth" as he reaffirmed the governing body's commitment to young people.

"Never before has the importance of sport as a tool to unify and nurture inclusive communities been more vital," he said.

"And all of this begins with the world’s youth and future generation of leaders.

"I have no doubt that they will all be forever shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why the WBSC is committed to supporting our youth to foster a brighter future.

"The WBSC has long recognised the power of youth, who are not only our future but our present.

"We are committed to ensuring that the youth baseball-softball community, which represents the core of our sport, is given ample opportunity to engage in our game no matter their gender, race, ethnicity, religion or financial status."

WBSC President Fraccari cited the Under-12 Mixed Softball World Cup as an example of the governing body's commitment to youth ©WBSC

Fraccari cited the creation of the WBSC Under-12 Baseball World Cup in 2011 as an example of the organisation's focus on young people.

"Unique in the world of sport, this biennial competition allows our youth to compete on the world stage," the WBSC President said.

"And not only is it an incredible showcase of sporting excellence, but it also encourages all competitors to become leaders on the field of play, instilling the values of teamwork, inclusivity and respect.

"In addition, in 2019, we opened the Tainan Asia-Pacific International Baseball Stadium and Training Centres, the first-ever dedicated elite youth sports facility in the world.

"Every aspect of this state-of-the-art baseball complex, which is home to the WBSC Under-12 World Cup until 2027, was built with young athletes in mind."

The Under-12 Mixed Softball World Cup, Baseball5 and the WBSC Academy were also given as other examples.

The UTS Virtual Youth Festival brought Olympic and non-Olympic sports together under the patronage of the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, Special Olympics, SportAccord and the Global Association of International Sports Federations.

Educational programmes and online discussions preceded a hybrid online and in-person event in Thailand, all with the aim of increasing youth participation in sport.