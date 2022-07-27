The 2023 World Mixed Doubles Curling Championships will take place at the Gangneung Curling and Hockey Centre, a facility built for the 2018 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, it has been announced.

The event, which will also include the World Senior Curling Championships, is due to take place between April 22 and 29.

It will be the latest event to take place at the Gangneung Curling Centre since Pyeongchang 2018.

It hosted the Pacific-Asia Curling Championships in 2018 and several Korea National Championships.

Most recently, it has been selected as the next host for the 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangwon.

"We are delighted with the news that international curling will return to Gangneung once again," said World Curling Federation President Kate Caithness.

"Many curlers will get to experience what it feels like to play in an Olympic venue for the first time, and I believe players will find this experience inspiring.

"I'm sure the Local Organising Committee will put on two great Championships, based on their warm hospitality and previous experiences.

"Gangneung is a fabulous location for not only curling, but also exploring the Olympic legacy within the city."

A number of major curling events has been staged in Gangneung since Pyeongchang 2018 ©Getty Images

The two venues are within walking distance of each other and can seat up to 3,000 people at the Gangneung Curling Centre, which will host the mixed doubles competition, and 10,000 at the Gangneung Hockey Centre, where the senior women’s and men’s championships will take place.

"We expect these World Championships to build on this Olympic Legacy as players from around the world compete in the Gangneung Curling Center and Hockey Center," said Kim Yi-Ho, secretary general of the Korea Curling Federation.

"We hope that the World Championships will be a great memory for everyone who comes to watch the games.

"The Korea Curling Federation will make sure that the athletes can focus on the game but also enjoy the food, scenery, and more.

"We are also preparing an event where the athletes can socialise.

"We are hoping that the Championships will be able to attract new players and allow them to see high-level curling."

Scotland won this year's World Mixed Doubles Curling Championships in Geneva ©World Curling

This year's World Mixed Doubles and World Senior Championships were hosted in Geneva in Switzerland where Scotland claimed the mixed doubles title, while Canada men and Switzerland women won gold in the seniors.

The Mixed Doubles will see 20 teams compete, while the Senior Championships are open entry.