The Finnish city of Lohja is set to host the World Wheelchair-B Curling Championship for the sixth time and the World Junior-B Curling Championships for the fifth time.

The events are due to take place later this year at the Kisakallio Sports Institute with the senior competition scheduled to be held from November 3 to November 10 and the junior tournament from December 8 to December 19.

The Kisakallio Sports Institute staged the World Wheelchair-B Curling Championship in 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2021 while also holding the junior event in 2016, 2018, 2019 as well as January 2022.

This year’s junior championships in January was cancelled during the competition following an outbreak of COVID-19.

Matthew Thums led the United States to the World Wheelchair-B Curling Championship title in 2020 ©Getty Images

"Lohja has proved to be an excellent host for our events over the years and we are delighted to take two more of our championships to the Kisakallio Sports Institute," World Curling Federation President Kate Caithness said.

"The organising committee have become important partners and are highly experienced in hosting our events.

"Most recently, they successfully hosted the inaugural World Wheelchair Mixed Doubles Curling Championship 2022 and we are in no doubt that they will continue to maintain the high standard they have set when hosting the World Wheelchair-B Curling Championship 2022 and the World Junior-B Curling Championships 2022."

The United States, skipped by Matthew Thums, claimed the senior title in 2020.

Sweden and Japan won the men’s and women’s gold medals at the World Junior-B Curling Championships at the previous edition in 2019.