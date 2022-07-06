The market town of Dumfries in Scotland has been named as host for two international curling events within the next 12 months.

The 2022 World Mixed Doubles qualification event is set to run for four days from December 3 until 7 later this year and the 2023 edition of C-Division of the European Championships is scheduled to begin on April 29 and conclude on May 6.

The competitions are set to be held at the Dumfries Ice Bowl, a multi sport arena which also stages ice hockey but has six curling rinks.

In 2014, it hosted the World Mixed Doubles Championship and World Senior Curling Championships, both considered "very successful" by World Curling Federation (WCF) President Kate Caithness.

Dumfries hosted the 2014 World Mixed Doubles Championship ©YouTube

"I’m in no doubt that the local organising committee will once more step up to the mark and prove to be an excellent host," Caithness said.

The centre also hosted the Scottish National Championships in February and is the home rink for Beijing 2022 men’s Olympic silver medallists Grant Hardie and Ross Whyte, world junior champions Scott Hyslop and Jack Carrick and Scottish women’s champion Sophie Jackson.

"We believe these events will showcase curling in our region again and bring a higher level of awareness to the sport locally, inspire our next generation of curlers and bring the local community together to deliver these great events," Local Organising Committee member Graham Sloan said.

"The competitions in 2014 showed what we can do as a community, and we are excited about having two more events scheduled into our 2022-2023 season."