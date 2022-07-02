Östersund to host European Curling Championships taken away from Russia

Östersund in Sweden is set to host the European Curling Championships from November 19 to 26, replacing the Russian city of Perm which was stripped of the rights over the war in Ukraine.

Östersund has hosted six World Curling Federation (WCF) events since 1999; the World Junior Curling Championships in 1999, 2008 and 2012, the World Junior-B Championships in 2017, as well as the World Mixed Doubles Championship and World Senior Championships in 2018.

The Östersund Arena is due to stage the fixtures.

"We are delighted to take another major event to Sweden next season," said WCF President Kate Caithness.

"The excellent facilities in Östersund will be the perfect location for the European championships.

"We look forward to working once more with the Swedish Curling Association who together with the experienced Local Organising Committee will be fully committed to ensuring the success of the championships."

The Östersund Arena opened in 2013 and boasts two halls for ice hockey and figure skating in addition to its curling sheets and gymnastics hall.

"We are proud to once again have the honour of hosting the European Curling Championships in Sweden," said Swedish Curling Association President Michael Marklund.

"This time it is in beautiful Östersund located in northern Sweden.

"A big thanks to WCF, the City of Östersund and the Östersund Curling Club who make this event possible.

"I am sure that it will be a top-class event for all of you.

"We warmly welcome you all in November to the European championships."

World Curling stripped Russia of the hosting rights following its attack on Ukraine.

Russia will also not be allowed to compete at the event and so too Belarus which has also been sanctioned for its role in the war.

The United Nations has verified that at least 4,731 civilians have died in Ukraine since the beginning of the offensive on February 24, although it believes the true figure is far higher.

More than 7.5 million refugees have fled Ukraine, while the combined military death toll is thought to exceed 20,000.