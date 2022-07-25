Campaigners promote the water refill initiative at Birmingham's New Street Station ©City to Sea

An environmental group is encouraging spectators to refill their water bottles during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and claims there will be a "record-breaking amount of free water available" at 515 refill stations across the host city.

The initiative is part of a city-wide Refill Birmingham campaign promoted by the City to Sea pressure group, which also aims to reduce the prevalence of single-use water bottles.

"This year fans have a record-breaking number of places to refill their water bottles when they are out and about in Birmingham enjoying the Commonwealth Games," campaign leader Jo Morley said.

The locations of the water-filling stations are included on an app for mobile devices and join a network of 300,000 refill stations across the world. 

"The Refill app allows people to easily find hundreds of places to refill across the city helping sports fans save money and plastic by not having to buy expensive single-use plastic bottles," Morley added.

The locations of Birmingham's water refill stations are included on an app ©City to Sea
"You're never far from free drinking water."

Games partner Severn Trent Water is to operate 41 additional pop-up water stations at the Alexander Stadium, Edgbaston and other venues.

Birmingham 2022's advice to spectators has included guidance on avoiding dehydration.

"To help visitors stay hydrated during the Games, Severn Trent’s water refill stations will allow visitors to refill their water bottles for free", the Birmingham 2022 website advises.

"So, make sure you bring a reusable water bottle with you."

Campaigners are encouraging the reuse of water bottles during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games as part of a wider campaign across the city ©City to Sea
Campaigners claim that the use of reusable bottles will help reduce the wastage of plastic.

"Tackling plastic pollution is really a team effort, if just one in 10 visiting the city for the Games refill their water bottle just once, this could save 100,000 single-use plastic bottles," Morley claimed. 

"The more who take part, the more plastic single-use bottles we can save."

Birmingham 2022 is due to open on Thursday (July 28).