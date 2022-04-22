The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games are scheduled for July 28 to August 8 ©Birmingham City Council

Approximately 3,000 trees have been planted across five sites so far as part of Birmingham 2022's Tiny Forest project, aimed at creating a carbon neutral legacy for the Commonwealth Games.

The initiative in conjunction with Birmingham 2022's official nature and carbon neutral supporter Severn Trent seeks to create 72 tennis court-sized forests across the West Midlands.

This forms part of Birmingham 2022's goal to offset its projected carbon dioxide emissions, with a total of 2,022 acres of Commonwealth Forests planned as well.

The Birmingham Mail reported that 3,000 trees have thus far been planted as part of the Tiny Forests project across five sites at the Scout House of the 237th Castle Bromwich Scout Group, Weoley Hill Parkway in Bournville, Four Dwellings Academy in Quinton, Kings Heath Boys School and Saltley Academy.

Birmingham 2022's head of sustainability Jess Fidler said the project would create green spaces to the benefit of local residents.

"It's amazing to see these Tiny Forests come to life," Fidler said, quoted by the Birmingham Mail.

"Although small, these trees will make a big impact to young people across the West Midlands, enhance wellbeing and provide nature-rich habitat patches to support urban wildlife.

"We all look forward to experiencing these nature-rich green spaces across the West Midlands that future generations will enjoy."

The tree planting at Castle Bromwich Scout House was attended by more than 130 people, and Thomas Stock of the 237th Castle Bromwich Scout Group concurred that the project would enhance the local community.

"The Tiny Forest project allows the group to expand its sustainable influence into the local area surrounding the headquarters," Stock commented, as reported by the Birmingham Mail.

"This project could be a catalyst to influence the wider community to undertake their own projects, that lead to a better world for future generations."

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games are scheduled for July 28 to August 8.