Birmingham 2022 has reiterated its efforts to become the first-ever carbon neutral Commonwealth Games.

Jess Fidler, head of sustainability for Birmingham 2022, said the Organising Committee was determined to leave a "carbon neutral legacy" in a report by the BBC.

Birmingham is poised to stage the biggest major multi-sport event to be held in England since the London 2012 Olympics and Paralympics.

A total of 15 venues are set to be used with the £73 million ($100million/€83million) Sandwell Aquatics Centre the only one to be built from scratch.

"Ninety-five per cent of the venues are being reused," Fidler told the BBC.

"There's been some rejuvenation at Alexander Stadium and at Sandwell.

"But every other site already existed and that reuse and repurpose is absolutely key from a sustainability perspective."

Birmingham 2022 announced its carbon-neutral pledge in March 2021 to coincide with the 500-days-to-go countdown.

Water company Severn Trent has been given the responsibility of delivering a series of initiatives to help offset the carbon generated by the Commonwealth Games.

It is aiming to plan 2,022 acres of forest as well as 72 tennis-court-sized mini forests in urban areas across the West Midlands.

Sandwell Aquatics Centre is the only newly-built venue for Birmingham 2022 ©Getty Images

Seven key pillars form part of Birmingham 2022’s sustainability pledge, with the first aimed at addressing carbon and air quality, with cleaner transport options among its plans.

The other pillars are promoting a circular economy which encourages waste reduction, delivering new conservation initiatives, improving accessibility for disabled people, embedding equality, diversity and inclusion beyond the Games, promoting social value through job growth and volunteering roles and ensuring human rights are abided by all contractors and suppliers associated with Birmingham 2022.

"We've measured our footprint using the best data available and we've focused on the hotspots of transport, energy and food to drill down into how we can reduce those emissions," said Fidler.

"When you buy your Games ticket public transport is included, so that's a way of encouraging people out of their cars.

"That's a great way to reduce the footprint of the Games but also to get people thinking about using public transport generally.

"There has also been a big focus on local, seasonal food.

"Some of the caterers are doing carbon labelling [making clear the environmental impact of producing a specific item].

"There's been a big focus on waste, using biodegradable food packaging and people knowing what to put in what bin.

"Small changes like that can make a big impact.

"We've also created a partnership with Severn Trent [water company] from an offsetting perspective where they will plant 2,022 acres over a period of time and that will offset the emissions of the Games."

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games are scheduled to take place from July 28 to August 8.