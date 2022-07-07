A total of 1,500 bikes across the West Midlands are to be made available for free rides during the Commonwealth Games ©West Midlands Combined Authority

Two free half-hour cycle rides are to be offered to people in the West Midlands during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The offer has been made by West Midlands Cycle Hire (WMCH) and is part of a transport plan to ensure easy travel to and from Games venues across the region.

"The eyes of the world will be on us this summer when we play host to what is undoubtedly the biggest and highest profile event ever to grace our region," West Midlands Mayor Andy Street said.

"It is therefore imperative that we have the transport provision to match the scale of the Games, enabling our visitors to enjoy eleven days of thrilling sporting spectacle and make the most of their leisure time in the West Midlands.

"Cycling is a fantastic way to see our glorious region, whilst also improving mental and physical health and helping us tackle the climate emergency," Street said.

The offer runs from July 27 to August 8 for anyone over 16 and registration can be done via the Beryl app.

A total of 1,500 bikes are available across the region, including 150 e-bikes and more than 200 docking stations.

Special pop-up docking stations are to be set up at the Alexander Stadium, the 3x3 and beach volleyball venue at Smithfield, Sandwell Aquatics Centre, Arena Birmingham and Coventry Arena and Stadium.

"This fantastic offer keeps up the momentum of Birmingham’s cycle revolution, through which we have been investing in cycle infrastructure across the city, including segregated cycle lanes, canal towpaths and green routes as well as local links, and I hope it’ll persuade people to make a permanent switch to cycling," Birmingham City council Transport Cabinet Member Liz Clements said. 

The Games are expected to attract more than a million visitors to the area and extra public transport and spectator shuttle buses are also planned.