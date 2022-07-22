Britain is set to host an International Skating Union (ISU) Figure Skating Grand Prix for the first time after Sheffield was awarded the hosting rights.

The MK John Wilson Trophy is set to take place at iceSheffield from November 11 to 13 in what is the fourth of six regular Grand Prix events before the final in Turin from December 8 to 11.

It is due to be the biggest figure skating event in the country since 2012 when the South Yorkshire city hosted the sport's European Championships.

It is replacing the Cup of China which was cancelled as a result of ongoing COVID-19 concerns in the country.

"I am absolutely thrilled, this is a huge moment for British Ice Skating and the sport in the UK," said Michelle Draper, chief executive of British Ice Skating.

"We work tirelessly to ensure that ice skating is a sport for everyone and bringing this prestigious event to Sheffield is sure to inspire a future generation of skaters.

"For three days the eyes of the figure skating world will be on the UK and we can't wait to show the passion that exists across the country for our sport.

"We are extremely grateful to UK Sport and Sheffield City Council for backing our bid."

The Sheffield Grand Prix will sit fourth in the calendar, following legs in Massachusetts in the United States, Mississauga in Canada and Angers in France.

The Japanese city of Sapporo and Espoo in Finland are scheduled to host rounds five and six before the Italian finale.

"It is fantastic that such a major international skating series event will be held in the UK for the first time, and we are absolutely thrilled that at iceSheffield we get to be the first UK ice rink to hold this prestigious event on the ice calendar.

"We can't wait to be hosts and welcome some of the top skaters from around the world and show them what we have to offer at iceSheffield and in this great city."