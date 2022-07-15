Finland has been named as the new hosts of the sixth leg of the International Skating Union (ISU) Figure Skating Grand Prix after Russia was stripped of the competition following its invasion of Ukraine.

The ISU confirmed that that the event is set to be held in Espoo between November 25 and 27, cementing it as the last of six regular Grand Prix events for the 2022-2023 season.

Russia and Belarus were banned from staging the worldwide governing body's events in April after the military attack on Ukraine was launched.

Belarus has operated as a key ally to what Russia calls a "special military operation".

The ISU has prohibited Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing in its international events on the recommendation of the International Olympic Committee.

However, it seems Russian fans will not be prevented from attending the Grand Prix in Finland.

Salla Mäkelä, the marketing and communications manager of the Finnish Figure Skating Association, reportedly told Russia's official state news agency TASS that global spectators are welcome to the event thanks to the elimination of COVID-19 restrictions.

"We don't have any restrictions for spectators who want to attend our competitions if they are in Finland," Mäkela said.

"Now our borders are open, there are no COVID restrictions on entry."

Russian figure skaters have been banned from competing in ISU events after their country launched an invasion of Ukraine ©Getty Images

Russia is a leading nation in figure skating and this was once again proven at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics when the neutral Russian Olympic Committee claimed six golds, 12 silvers and 14 bronzes.

The Russian Grand Prix, which is known as the Rostelecom Cup, has been held every year since 1996.

The war in Ukraine has devastated the country with the United Nations recording that 5,024 civillians have been killed and 6,520 civillians have been injured as of July 12.

It is feared that these figures are considerably higher.

Over 9.1 million refugees have also fled the country.

The ISU is also seeking to find a replacement for the Grand Prix event in China, formally known as the Cup of China, after the Chinese Skating Association informed the International Federation that they cannot stage the event due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The competition was due to be from November 11 to 13.

The United States, Canada, France and Japan are scheduled to hold the other four regular Grand Prix events before Italy stages the final between December 8 and 11.