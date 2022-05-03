Mississauga has been announced as the host of this year's Skate Canada International.

Competition will take place at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre between October 28 and 30, organisers said.

The event is the second leg of the flagship International Skating Union Grand Prix of Figure Skating circuit.

"Skate Canada is looking forward to welcoming fans back to Skate Canada International for the 2022-2023 Grand Prix season," said Debra Armstrong, the chief executive of Skate Canada.

"We are thrilled to be working with long-time figure skating supporters, the city of Mississauga and Paramount Fine Foods Centre, to deliver this event for all participants and fans to enjoy."

Mississauga, in Ontario, is the sixth largest city in Canada.

It last hosted the Skate Canada International in 2016, and also did so in 2000, 2003 and 2011.

"On behalf of the City of Mississauga and Members of Council, I'd like to extend my warmest welcome to the athletes and spectators participating in the 2022 Skate Canada International competition," said the city's Mayor Bonnie Crombie.

"We are thrilled to have been chosen to host this prestigious event once again and welcome the world's best figure skaters as they compete to qualify for the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final.

"I encourage visitors to take some time to explore all the great things our city has to offer, from our diverse culinary scene to our incredible shopping, to our beautiful and charming neighbourhoods.

"I wish everyone a great competition and a wonderful stay in Mississauga."

The Skate Canada International was first held in Calgary in 1973.

It became a Grand Prix of Figure Skating event in 1995, the year the series began.

This year's edition will be the 48th in all.