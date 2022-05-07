Angers to take over as host of Grand Prix of Figure Skating event Internationaux de France

Angers is set to host the Internationaux de France for the first time in 2022 and also stage the event in 2023, taking over from Grenoble.

The event is the fourth scheduled on next season's International Skating Union (ISU) Grand Prix of Figure Skating circuit, with it due to be held from November 4 to 6.

It has previously been staged in Paris, Albertville, Lyon and Bordeaux before being held in Grenoble from 2017.

French publication L'Équipe reported that it is now due to move to Angers in western France for 2022 to 2023.

The Angers IceParc is set to host the figure skating competition, which the city's Mayor Christophe Béchu claimed would "breathe new life" into the venue.

Bonne nouvelle sportive !#Angers accueillera trois compétitions nationales et internationales de patinage.



Nous insufflons une nouvelle dynamique pour l’IceParc qui devient un équipement de référence pour la @ffsportsdeglace.@NPechalatOff, merci pour votre confiance. pic.twitter.com/0Bs2nK9epc — Christophe Béchu (@ChristopheBechu) May 6, 2022

Béchu met with French Ice Sports Federation President Nathalie Péchalat to agree the hosting deal.

Japan's Olympic silver medallist Yuma Kagiyama triumphed in the men's singles event at last year's Internationaux de France in Grenoble, with Russian Olympic Committee Beijing 2022 champion Anna Shcherbakova winning the women's competition.

Russian pair Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitrii Kozlovskii won last year's pairs event in Grenoble, while France's Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron clinched ice dancing gold.

Athletes and officials from Russia and Belarus have been banned from ISU competitions, while the Grand Prix of Figure Skating leg scheduled to be held in Moscow from November 25 to 27 will be moved following the invasion of Ukraine.

The leg in China could also be in doubt given the spate of coronavrius-related cancellations of events in China in recent days.