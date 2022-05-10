The International Skating Union (ISU) has confirmed that the fourth leg of this year's Grand Prix of Figure Skating will not take place in China, with the event "no longer viable".

It is the latest major sporting competition in China affected by COVID-19 restrictions.

The Grand Prix had been scheduled for November 11 to 13.

"The ISU was informed of the cancellation of the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Cup of China 2022," the ISU told insidethegames.

"The ISU regrets that the hosting of the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Cup of China is no longer viable and thanks the Chinese Figure Skating Association for their continued effort and support.

"We will publish the new information as soon as it is available."

This is the second of the seven legs of next season's Grand Prix of Figure Skating which has been moved.

Russia's capital Moscow was last month stripped of hosting rights by the ISU Council, with a deadline of last Friday (May 6) set for National Federations to apply to step in as a replacement host.

This followed the country's invasion of Ukraine, which has led to its athletes and officials, along with those from its ally Belarus, being banned from ISU competitions "until further notice".

China's zero-COVID approach is coming under fresh scrutiny, with a lockdown in Shanghai running into its sixth week ©Getty Images

Despite growing doubts over the long-term feasibility of the country's adherence to a so-called zero-COVID approach, Chinese President Xi Jinping has defended the policy which includes strict lockdowns and tough border controls in an attempt to keep case numbers to a minimum.

Tensions are reportedly escalating in China's biggest city Shanghai, which is now in its sixth week of a lockdown.

China staged the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Winter Paralympics within a "closed-loop management system" hailed by organisers as a model for future events, but last week the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games and Chengdu 2021 World University Games were postponed amid a recent surge in infections.

Diamond League athletics meetings were also moved from Shanghai and Shenzhen.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, China has officially recorded relatively low infection rates, with around 1.34 million cases and 15,450 deaths reported.

Its daily figures yesterday stood at 44,888 cases and 25 deaths.

China has been a regular stop on the Grand Prix of Figure Skating circuit, but its event was cancelled last year due to COVID-19.

Beijing had been due to host the 2020 final, but this too was cancelled.