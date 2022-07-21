Queen's Baton Relay heads to one of Birmingham 2022's host cities, Coventry

Exactly a week before the Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony, the Baton containing the Queen's message has now arrived in Coventry which is set to host judo wrestling and rugby sevens during the Games.

The Relay visited the Reel Store, a digital art gallery in the city and the Alan Higgs sports centre.

World and European wheelchair basketball silver medallist Siobhan Fitzpatrick was among the bearers in the city.

At the Coventry Transport museum, it was welcomed by displays of accessible cycling and earlier in the afternoon, it reached Rugby, where it was taken through Caldicott Park by Charlotte Jolliffe, founder of the 'Freddie's Wish' charity set up after her infant son died in a car crash.

It also entered the grounds of Rugby School, regarded as the birthplace of rugby union.

At Nuneaton's Riversley Park, Gurkha veteran Om Gurung received the Baton in front of a monument commemorating over 200 years of association between his homeland of Nepal and Britain.

Nepalese television filmed his moment with the Baton for those watching back home.

Gurkha veteran Om Gurung carried the Baton in front of a monument commemorating Nepal's links with Britain over 200 years ©Getty Images

Earlier, it had greeted the sunrise at the Wrekin, a hill above the Shropshire plains where Atlantic surf rower Stuart Shepherd was amongst the early risers to carry the Baton.

Crowds lined the Iron Bridge as the Baton travelled by coracle, a traditional craft used on the water for centuries.

Kieran Riley, a volunteer first responder with West Midlands Ambulance Service, kept hold of the Baton whilst on the River Severn.

Fellow first responder Mark Jones then took it across the Bridge on a life-size mechanical elephant, which for some, may have brought back memories of the 1998 Relay in Kuala Lumpur when a real elephant helped transport the Baton.

The Baton travelled in a coracle along the River Severn ©Birmingham 2022/Getty Images

Manny Kang who has raised over £130,000 ($156,000/€153,000) for dementia charities was also amongst the bearers.

He complemented the official Baton Bearer uniform with a turban in "old gold", the colours of English Premier League football club Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Perhaps for the first time, Queen Elizabeth's Baton was carried by "Queen Victoria", a costumed performer in a horse-drawn carriage.

It was also taken on one of the rides at Alton Towers amusement park.

At Lilleshall, 2019 World Championship parallel bars gold medallist Joe Fraser carried it into the gymnastics hall.

He missed out on the 2018 Commonwealth Games through injury, but has been named in England's squad for Birmingham.

The Relay also visited the England football centre at St George's Park.

We were honoured to welcome the #QueensBatonRelay to the Arboretum this morning on its way to @BirminghamCG22! Visit our Commonwealth-inspired exhibitions & activities to discover the camaraderie of #Commonwealth communities who’ve served together. #QBR https://t.co/xbftM2ztwX pic.twitter.com/Dm2hGo5Srv — National Memorial Arboretum (@Nat_Mem_Arb) July 20, 2022

It was also taken to the National Arboretum, a memorial to those who lost their lives in conflict,

On Friday, the Baton is set to visit Stratford-upon-Avon and Worcester as it continues its journey across the Midlands.