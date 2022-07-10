Double World and Commonwealth Games athletics gold medallist Colin Jackson was among the bearers to carry the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Queen's Baton, as the Relay continued its journey around host nation England.

Jackson carried the Baton at the Sport Village in Basildon and insisted it gives athletes "a real connection with the Games."

"It is so exciting - it is the first time I’ve carried the Baton so it is a real privilege," said Jackson, who won gold at Auckland 1990 and in Victoria in 1994.

Colin Jackson, who won two Commonwealth Games gold medals for Wales, carried the Baton at Basildon Sports Village ©Birmingham 2022/Getty Images

"The Baton Relay itself for athletes is really important because it gives you that real connection to the Games, its that driving factor that inspires so many athletes and gives them a reminder of what is to come," Jackson said as he gave a short coaching clinic to local schoolchildren.

Jackson met local teenager Ryan Donnelly, who raised over £1400 ($1,600/€1,650) for Cancer Research UK by taking part in the winter run in 2021, when the Baton was exchanged.

Former decathlete Dean Macey, was a bearer in Southend.

The Commonwealth Games will always have a place in my heart. So it was a great pleasure to be a part of the #gueensbatonrelay 20 years after I ran my first leg.

Thank you Southend for an AWESOME turn out! pic.twitter.com/clb71JUYgx — Dean Macey (@DeanMacey) July 8, 2022

Macey had missed out on competing when the Games were last in England at Manchester 2002, but won gold at Melbourne 2006.

One way or another, water proved an enduring theme during the Relay through East Anglia.

It crossed the estuary from Gravesend to Tibury by ferry as boats gave a water salute to mark its arrival before 2018 hockey bronze medallist Emily Defroand carried it ashore.

"They’ve been playing music and singing and there’s so much laughter and happiness around its really special to be able to share it with the local schoolchildren," Defroand said.

It travelled at a very different pace through the water at the Lee Valley White Water Centre at Waltham Cross.

The Baton survived a white water ride on the Olympic course at Waltham Cross ©Birmingham 2022/Getty Images

World champion and Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medallist Mallory Franklin carried the Baton before it was taken down the whitewater course used at the London 2012 Olympics.

The calmer waters of the River Cam in the university city of Cambridge were the setting for a rather more sedate passage as it travelled in a traditional punt in the hands of Malaysian student Yi Kang Choo.

Powerlifter Heather Eastlake, formerly of Birmingham University, carried the Baton to Jesus Green where it took part in the Pride celebrations.

The Baton continued through Northamptonshire where badminton player Chloe Birch took it to Northampton where it was met in front of the shoe sculptures, reflecting the town’s heritage as a centre for shoe making.

At Rutland Water, Matt Hampson, an England under-21 rugby international, who had been paralysed following a scrummaging accident, carried the Baton in recognition of his work to establish a rehabilitation centre for those who suffered serious injury through sport.

Paralympic and Commonwealth gold medallist Sophie Hahn carried the Baton at Trent Bridge during the England v India T20 international ©Getty Images

Double Paralympic champion and Commonwealth Games T38 100 metres gold medallist in athletics Sophie Hahn took the Baton around the outfield at Trent Bridge cricket ground during England's victory over India.

It was also taken to Nottingham Castle where local residents were invited to a day of activities to celebrate its arrival.

It then headed to Lincoln to complete the first week on English soil.

The Relay is set to continue tomorrow in Skegness, with scheduled trips to Loughborough and Derby before it reaches Bakewell.